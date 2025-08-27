CM Punk forms new tag team with two major WWE names; sends a three-word message

CM Punk formed a new union in WWE with two major superstars. The Best in the World recently reshared a picture of the three from a live event while sending a three-word message.

Punk is currently part of the World Heavyweight Championship program on RAW. He will face LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the title at Clash in Paris. The Voice of the Voiceless has also been active on the live event circuit ahead of the same, where he has been competing in six-man tag team bouts.

At the Manchester house show, CM Punk formed a tag team with Sami Zayn and Penta. The trio defeated Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day in a six-man tag team contest. Cero Miedo posted a picture of himself, Punk, and Zayn from the event, which was reshared by The Best in the World. He also sent a short message on his Instagram Story.

"Look at us," Punk wrote.

CM Punk recently broke character to praise WWE rival

CM Punk has been at odds with Seth Rollins since making his return to WWE. While the animosity between the two is currently at an all-time high, The Best in the World recently broke character to heap praise on the World Heavyweight Champion.

"Seth is somebody that I've known the entirety of his career, and yeah, I could say a lot of nice things about him. I don't really enjoy saying nice things about him. A hell of a competitor. He's the champ for a reason. I've been in his shoes before, cashing in Money in the Bank on somebody who a lot of people want to see as the champion," Punk said.

Punk and Rollins will once again stand across the ring from each other at WWE's upcoming premium live event. However, the match will also feature two other competitors: Jey Uso and LA Knight, which reduces the Chicago city native's chances of winning back the World Heavyweight Championship.

