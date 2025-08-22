  • home icon
WWE legend CM Punk breaks character; heaps praise on Seth Rollins

By JP David
Published Aug 22, 2025 14:04 GMT
CM Punk and Seth Rollins (Photo: WWE: Unreal on Netflix and WWE on X)
CM Punk and Seth Rollins (Photo: WWE: Unreal on Netflix and WWE on X)

Seth Rollins remains a huge thorn in the side of CM Punk, especially after WWE SummerSlam. However, Punk briefly broke character on national television to slightly praise his rival ahead of Clash in Paris.

The Second City Saint dethroned Gunther at SummerSlam to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. However, Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract following the main event on Night One after revealing that his knee injury was all a ruse.

Punk has a chance to recapture the World Heavyweight Title at Clash in Paris when he battles Rollins, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Ahead of the big premium live event in France, The Straight Edge Superstar appeared on ESPN's First Take to discuss his rivalry with The Visionary.

"Seth is somebody that I've known the entirety of his career, and yeah, I could say a lot of nice things about him. I don't really enjoy saying nice things about him. A hell of a competitor. He's the champ for a reason. I've been in his shoes before, cashing in Money in the Bank on somebody who a lot of people want to see as the champion," Punk said.
Seth Rollins has been very vocal about his hatred for CM Punk ever since the iconic return at Survivor Series: WarGames in Chicago nearly two years ago. They have slugged it out multiple times, though it seems like they have a little bit of mutual respect for each other.

WWE Hall of Famer calls CM Punk the best wrestler in the world today

CM Punk has always called himself the best in the world, and WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart thinks it's still true. Hart told Complex Sports earlier this month that Punk is the best wrestler in the world today, while also mentioning Rey Mysterio and Roman Reigns.

"I'm a forever Rey Mysterio fan. I love watching Rey even now today, especially as he gets older. But I'm also a big fan of Roman Reigns, and I think if I had answered the question, I'd say CM Punk."

At 46, Punk is no longer at his peak, but his time away from pro wrestling after WWE might have contributed to his longevity.

