CM Punk gives a hilarious nickname to former World Heavyweight Champion on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar CM Punk is leaving no stone unturned to keep his rivalry alive as he coined a hilarious nickname for the 38-year-old star on Monday Night RAW.

Drew McIntyre was selected by RAW brand in the third-round pick on Night Two of the 2024 WWE Draft. However, The Scottish Warrior appeared at the stage entrance to express his disbelief over being drafted in round three and that too after The Second City Saint.

It was Punk who cost the 38-year-old star his World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 by attacking him, which led to Damian Priest cashing his Money in the Bank briefcase to become the new titleholder.

The Scottish Warrior cut a promo on The Straight Edge Superstar before the latter's music hit. The former AEW star stood in one of the suites way across McIntyre and called him a "little b**ch!" WWE cameras caught CM Punk in a backstage moment, and he took a massive shot at the former World Heavyweight Champion with a hilarious new nickname.

"Paparazzi, scared me. CM Punk still on RAW, it's still clobberin' time. I'm gonna go find me DREW HACKINTYRE," he said.

WWE veteran points out a mistake in CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's segment on RAW

Vince Russo discussed one major flaw in the segment involving WWE Superstars Punk and McIntyre. As mentioned earlier, after The Second City Saint had some harsh words for the 38-year-old star, he went on to search for his rival in the arena.

However, The Best in The World walked out to the ring to cut a promo while, Drew McIntyre was looking for him. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WWE manager gave a thumbs up for the continuity of the segment and also criticized one mistake from the show.

"I give them a check mark for the continuity of, you know, McIntyre is in the ring, Punk's in the press box, then he goes to look for (...) I give them credit for that; that's good. But again, now Punk is in the ring, and McIntyre is not going back after him," Vince Russo said.

The WWE Universe is excited to see two men settle their score inside the squared circle once and for all. But for that Punk needs to be a hundred percent ready for his in-ring return.