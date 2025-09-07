CM Punk highlights AJ Lee return moment with five-word message

CM Punk highlighted a moment from AJ Lee's WWE return today on social media. Punk is married to the former Divas Champion in real life, and she made her surprise return to the company this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

Ad

Becky Lynch confronted CM Punk on SmackDown and insulted the former AEW star. Big Time Becks slapped the 46-year-old in the face multiple times, which caused AJ Lee to make her triumphant return. Lee attacked Lynch and then celebrated with her husband in the ring to end the segment. Punk took to his Instagram story to gush about Lee and shared a moment from her SmackDown return.

"Just look at her. Ugh," he wrote.

Ad

Trending

Punk reacted to Lee's return today on social media. [Image credit: CM Punk on Instagram]

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

It was announced earlier today by Adam Pearce that Lee is scheduled to appear tomorrow night on WWE RAW in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Ad

Vince Russo reacts to AJ Lee's return to WWE

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently commented on AJ Lee's return to the promotion.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown podcast, Russo suggested that the company brought Lee back to get a huge pop from the WWE Universe while they were in Chicago. The legend suggested that Lee could wind up in the same situation as Nikki Bella following her return. Bella returned earlier this year and came up short against Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris.

Ad

"I don't know what you don't understand. He (Triple H) is the king of pops. It's another pop. I mean, seriously, that's why AJ Lee is here. It's another pop. I don't think it's gonna be long-term. I mean, I don't. If it is long-term, look at what happened to Nikki Bella. Nothing, zero. The same, exact thing will happen with Lee if she remains on the roster," said Vince Russo.

Ad

Dj Omega Mvp @DjOmegaMVP @JDfromNY206 I so happy over AJ Lee's return. I'm happy—forget the haters, women's wrestling is back! 🔥

Lee hasn't competed in a match since teaming up with Naomi and Paige to defeat The Bella Twins and Natalya on the March 30, 2015, episode of RAW. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Lee during tomorrow night's edition of the red brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!