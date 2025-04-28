CM Punk hilariously mocks Judgment Day star hours before WWE RAW

CM Punk took a shot at a Judgment Day star a few hours ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

JD McDonagh returned to WWE television last week to interfere in Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship defense against Penta. The Irish Ace had been absent since suffering a punctured lung and broken ribs on the January 27 edition of RAW.

Ahead of tonight's show, The Second City Saint took to his Instagram story to poke fun at JD McDonagh. The former AEW star mocked the size of McDonagh's head as seen in the image below.

The veteran hilariously poked fun at McDonagh. [Image credit: Screenshot of CM Punk's Instagram story]

CM Punk competed in the first WrestleMania main event of his career earlier this month. He battled Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match in the main event of Night One. Paul Heyman betrayed both Punk and Reigns during the match, and The Visionary picked up the victory.

The 46-year-old attempted to get revenge on Rollins and Heyman last week, but it backfired. Bron Breakker aligned with The Architect and the Hall of Famer and leveled Punk with a Spear in the ring.

Former WWE star reacts to CM Punk's loss at WrestleMania

Wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer believes CM Punk's story came to an end at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the veteran stated that Punk had become a secondary character in Seth Rollins' storyline. He noted that the former AEW World Champion made it to the main event of WrestleMania, but lost his best friend in the process.

"With CM Punk, Punk's story is over, ladies and gentlemen. He made it to the main event of WrestleMania. He did not win, he lost his best friend. [...] Punk was secondary in this story, kind of what Seth Rollins was last year with Cody Rhodes' story," said Dreamer.

Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins beat down Punk and Reigns last week on WWE RAW. Only time will tell if the two major stars decide to work together to get revenge in the weeks ahead.

