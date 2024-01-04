CM Punk hypes up WWE RAW return with cryptic message

CM Punk has shared a cryptic message ahead of his return to WWE RAW next week.

The 45-year-old made his stunning return to the promotion following the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023. He has since officially signed with RAW and will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27. Punk was backstage for the Day 1 edition of RAW this past Monday night but did not make an appearance on the show.

CM Punk officially signed with RAW on December 11 and was quickly confronted by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The Visionary vowed to wrestle circles around Punk if he was ever able to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.

The controversial star took to his Instagram story today to share an interesting message ahead of his return to WWE television on next Monday night's RAW in Portland, Oregon. Punk shared an image of Roddy Piper wearing a shirt that reads "I am still number 1" and added an interesting caption.

"Monday night, walking into Portland like," he wrote.

Punk shares an interesting message on Instagram.

Vince Russo believes WWE could test CM Punk at the Royal Rumble

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently suggested that the promotion could be getting ready to test CM Punk at the Royal Rumble later this month.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo predicted that Punk would win the Men's Royal Rumble but added that he could come up short at WrestleMania. Vince Russo stated that WWE could have Seth Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 to see how CM Punk reacts.

"I don't think he can since he said he's gonna win it... It's the old Bret Hart thing. I guess whatever they gonna do with Cody, he's not gonna have to win the Royal Rumble to get a shot at Roman Reigns. But you cannot have Punk say he is gonna win it and then not win it... Here's why you really can't do that: because I have a feeling that they are gonna put Rollins over Punk because that's gonna be the big test, bro," said Russo. [2:01 onwards]

You can check out the full video below:

Seth Rollins successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event of the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW this past Monday night. Only time will tell if Rollins will be defending the title once again at the Royal Rumble later this month.

Would you like to see CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.