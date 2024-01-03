CM Punk launches new major project outside of WWE

CM Punk's WWE comeback is moving forward into WrestleMania 40 season, with The Second City Saint as one of the most popular superstars on the roster. Now, another major non-WWE project has been announced for the veteran star.

The Roots of Fight brand has released officially licensed apparel with several notable names from the world of pro wrestling, including Andre the Giant, Bret Hart, The Iron Sheik, Randy Savage, Ric Flair, Roddy Piper, and Rey Mysterio. The company, launched in 2011, also has exclusive collections with boxers, musicians, and comedians, among others.

CM Punk now has his own Roots of Fight apparel line coming soon. The brand has announced that a custom line of apparel from and for Punk will be released on Monday, January 15. Fans can sign up now for a chance to be one of the first buyers.

"After years in the making the day has finally come. January 15, 2024. A new member joins the ROF family — and this one has the cult of personality. The one and only, CM PUNK!" Roots of Fight wrote.

Two teaser images for Punk's Roots of Fight collection can be seen below. One image features a shield emblem with a line The Best in the World has used: "IF HELL IS TO ROAM, THEN I'VE GOT HELL TO PAVE."

Teaser photo for CM Punk's Roots of Fight line

Roots of Fight went viral in a major way for the first time thanks to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who posted a photo of his Mike Tyson t-shirt to Instagram on July 26, 2015. The owners have said this post brought significant growth to the brand.

WWE Legend dismisses idea of CM Punk vs. Steve Austin

A match between CM Punk and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin has been rumored for a few years, and those rumors have picked up now that The Second City Saint is back in WWE.

Stone Cold's recent in-ring happenings, combined with Punk's WWE comeback, have all fueled speculation on the dream match possibly happening, perhaps at WrestleMania 40. However, many fans do not want to see the match for obvious reasons.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed Punk vs. Austin on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and said the match should not happen at WrestleMania 40.

"Ah, man! No. Bro, I wanna remember these guys for who they are man. You know what I'm saying? You know when sports figures retire, they retire, you know once in a blue moon you'll see somebody come back, a blue moon but, once they retire, they retire because their better days are behind them. You know I wanna remember these guys the way I saw them in their prime man, that's me, that's just me man," he said. [18:56 - 19:36]

Punk was not on RAW this week for the Day 1 special, but he has been officially announced for next Monday's show in Portland. The Straight Edge Superstar has also been confirmed for the Men's Royal Rumble later this month.

What is your bold prediction for CM Punk in WWE this year? Do you want to see WWE book Punk vs. Steve Austin? Sound off in the comments below!

