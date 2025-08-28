CM Punk makes a request to WWE

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Aug 28, 2025 04:57 GMT
CM Punk (Image Credits: wwe.com)
CM Punk (Image Credits: wwe.com)

CM Punk is having the time of his life in WWE. He recently made an unusual request to the management.

WWE is currently in the midst of its European tour en route to the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event on August 31. During last night's show in Manchester, CM Punk joined forces with Penta and Sami Zayn to defeat Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Finn Balor of the Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match.

As is always the case with every house show, the main event was filled with shenanigans, thanks to outside interference from Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. However, what caught everyone's attention was that The Prodigy dropped her 'wrestling dad,' CM Punk, with a Pop Rox. After the show, Roxanne Perez took to her X (formerly Twitter) to send a message to AJ Lee, saying, "Hi mom."

The Geek Goddess seemed impressed with her, as she wrote, "My daughter has never done a single thing wrong in her entire life." Now, CM Punk has requested WWE on social media to delete the viral clip from its Instagram handle.

"Delete this," Punk commented.

You can check the screengrab of his response on Instagram below:

What's next for CM Punk in WWE?

CM Punk will be in action at Clash in Paris this weekend. He will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match, also featuring LA Knight and Jey Uso.

The Second City Saint ended his 12-year title drought at SummerSlam by knocking Gunther off his perch. However, his arch-rival, Seth Rollins, spoiled his moment by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract post-match.

Things are getting personal between the two with each passing week.

Will Punk be able to overcome the odds and walk out of France as the new World Heavyweight Champion? Fans must tune in this weekend to find out if a title change is on the cards.

Edited by Angana Roy
