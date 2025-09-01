  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk may have just confirmed he is bringing AJ Lee back to WWE

CM Punk may have just confirmed he is bringing AJ Lee back to WWE

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 01, 2025 10:15 GMT
CM Punk and AJ Lee are a real-life couple [Image credits: wwe.com and Lee
CM Punk and AJ Lee are a real-life couple [Image credits: wwe.com and Lee's Instagram]

WWE Superstar CM Punk was in action in a huge title match at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. After his bout, The Second City Saint interacted with a fan sign, which may have confirmed the much-anticipated return of his wife, AJ Lee, to the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Since CM Punk came back to World Wrestling Entertainment, many people have been expecting his wife and former Divas Champion, AJ Lee, to come out of retirement.

At Clash in Paris, The Best in the World lost a big opportunity to reclaim the World Heavyweight Championship, thanks to an interference from Becky Lynch, who helped her husband, Seth Rollins, emerge victorious. This spot added fuel to the fire of Lee's return rumors, with many suggesting that the legend could come out of retirement to team up with Punk against Rollins and Lynch in a future match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As CM Punk was reflecting on his loss in Paris, he came across a fan sign that asked him to bring back AJ Lee. The Second City Saint took the fan sign into his hands before giving it back and replying to the fan with a nod, seemingly confirming that he might be bringing his wife back to WWE.

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Check out the video below:

Ad

A popular WWE name also teased that CM Punk could bring back AJ Lee

During the Clash in Paris post-show, WWE Superstar Big E highlighted that CM Punk had "a wife too," who is well known in the world of professional wrestling, teasing that The Best in the World could bring AJ Lee back to the company to face the husband-wife duo of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Ad
"CM Punk, he has got a wife too, and I've known her to kick some a** as well," Big E said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for former Divas Champion AJ Lee's much-anticipated return to the Stamford-based promotion.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications