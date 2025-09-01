CM Punk may have just confirmed he is bringing AJ Lee back to WWE

WWE Superstar CM Punk was in action in a huge title match at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. After his bout, The Second City Saint interacted with a fan sign, which may have confirmed the much-anticipated return of his wife, AJ Lee, to the Stamford-based promotion.Since CM Punk came back to World Wrestling Entertainment, many people have been expecting his wife and former Divas Champion, AJ Lee, to come out of retirement.At Clash in Paris, The Best in the World lost a big opportunity to reclaim the World Heavyweight Championship, thanks to an interference from Becky Lynch, who helped her husband, Seth Rollins, emerge victorious. This spot added fuel to the fire of Lee's return rumors, with many suggesting that the legend could come out of retirement to team up with Punk against Rollins and Lynch in a future match.As CM Punk was reflecting on his loss in Paris, he came across a fan sign that asked him to bring back AJ Lee. The Second City Saint took the fan sign into his hands before giving it back and replying to the fan with a nod, seemingly confirming that he might be bringing his wife back to WWE.Check out the video below:A popular WWE name also teased that CM Punk could bring back AJ LeeDuring the Clash in Paris post-show, WWE Superstar Big E highlighted that CM Punk had &quot;a wife too,&quot; who is well known in the world of professional wrestling, teasing that The Best in the World could bring AJ Lee back to the company to face the husband-wife duo of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.&quot;CM Punk, he has got a wife too, and I've known her to kick some a** as well,&quot; Big E said.It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for former Divas Champion AJ Lee's much-anticipated return to the Stamford-based promotion.