CM Punk may not return to WWE alone, he needs to bring his own secret weapon

All Elite Wrestling brought CM Punk back into the world of professional wrestling after seven years away. He debuted on the 2nd edition of AEW Rampage in Chicago and received a thunderous ovation from the crowd in the United Center. However, just two years later, AEW President Tony Khan announced to fans at the same venue that Punk had been fired ahead of the September 2nd episode of Collision.

Punk's time in All Elite Wrestling was marred by controversy and injury. Fans did not get to see the return they were hoping for, but that could change if Punk returns to WWE. They could also get to see the return of Punk's wife, former superstar AJ Lee.

Last month, AJ Lee announced her exit from the Women of Wrestling promotion. The 36-year-old is still in phenomenal shape and was a fan-favorite during her time in WWE. She hasn't competed in a match since the March 30, 2015 episode of RAW. Both Punk and Lee could decide to end their professional wrestling careers on a high note and return to WWE for one final run.

Drew McIntyre comments on CM Punk potentially returning to WWE

Drew McIntyre recently discussed the possibility of CM Punk returning to the company.

McIntyre is currently in a tag team with Matt Riddle on RAW. He has captured the WWE Championship twice, but both reigns occurred during the pandemic, and he has never held the title in front of fans. The Scottish Warrior is one of the company's biggest stars, but the promotion is reportedly having difficulty signing him to a contract extension.

In an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Drew McIntyre was asked about Punk potentially returning to the company. McIntyre dodged the question but noted that the veteran gets people talking.

"I mean, I don't make those decisions. I watch what I say in interviews. But he's (CM Punk) certainly controversial and he gets people talking. So, I'll leave it at that," said Drew McIntyre. [1:20 - 1:32]

Punk is a very popular performer, but backstage issues seem to follow him wherever he goes. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Second City Saint as a professional wrestler.

Would you like to see CM Punk and AJ Lee return to the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

