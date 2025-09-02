  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • CM Punk has a message for AJ Lee amid WWE return rumors

CM Punk has a message for AJ Lee amid WWE return rumors

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Sep 02, 2025 01:46 GMT
CM Punk (Image Credits: wwe.com)
CM Punk (Image Credits: wwe.com)

AJ Lee has become the talk of the wrestling town, especially after what went down at WWE Clash in Paris this past weekend. Amid rumors of her return, CM Punk has sent an emotional message to his wife.

Ad

The Best in the World was away from home for the European tour, which concluded with the episode of Monday Night RAW this week. The 46-year-old has had an unfortunate night in Paris, as he came so close to winning the World Heavyweight Championship that he lost to Seth Rollins.

The two men locked horns in a Fatal Four-Way match in the main event, featuring Jey Uso and LA Knight. Without any member of The Vision in his corner, Rollins looked more vulnerable than ever. As Punk attempted to nail his arch-rival with a second GTS, The Visionary snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. The closing moments of the match saw Becky Lynch appear in all-black to hit CM Punk with a low-blow.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Since then, speculation has been running rampant about the Geek Goddess coming back to WWE for a blockbuster program. That became more apparent when Becky Lynch addressed AJ Lee chants on the RAW after Clash in Paris, saying, "Classic, always chanting for a dope that doesn't work here."

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

As the feud with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch continues to intensify, CM Punk took a moment to address the elephant in the room. In his Instagram story, he said he was missing AJ Lee and their dog, Larry, and it had been hard for him to stay away from his family for this long.

Ad
"Day nine. And we move. I miss my wife and little bubba. It’s too hard being away this long. This is tour," Punk wrote.

You can check out the screengrab of his Instagram story below:

Ad

Is AJ Lee returning to WWE SmackDown this week?

The Black Widow has been away from WWE for over a decade. However, it looks like the wheels are in motion for her return. During the fallout episode of RAW after Clash in Paris, CM Punk said he'd make Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins pay for what they did to him.

Moments later, he confronted Adam Pearce backstage and teased that he would be returning to SmackDown in Chicago this Friday.

Could the WWE Universe see the power couple get back together in front of their home crowd? Fans must tune in to SmackDown to find out how the storyline between the two unfolds as Wrestlepalooza fast approaches.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications