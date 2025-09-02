CM Punk has a message for AJ Lee amid WWE return rumors

AJ Lee has become the talk of the wrestling town, especially after what went down at WWE Clash in Paris this past weekend. Amid rumors of her return, CM Punk has sent an emotional message to his wife.The Best in the World was away from home for the European tour, which concluded with the episode of Monday Night RAW this week. The 46-year-old has had an unfortunate night in Paris, as he came so close to winning the World Heavyweight Championship that he lost to Seth Rollins.The two men locked horns in a Fatal Four-Way match in the main event, featuring Jey Uso and LA Knight. Without any member of The Vision in his corner, Rollins looked more vulnerable than ever. As Punk attempted to nail his arch-rival with a second GTS, The Visionary snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. The closing moments of the match saw Becky Lynch appear in all-black to hit CM Punk with a low-blow.Since then, speculation has been running rampant about the Geek Goddess coming back to WWE for a blockbuster program. That became more apparent when Becky Lynch addressed AJ Lee chants on the RAW after Clash in Paris, saying, &quot;Classic, always chanting for a dope that doesn't work here.&quot;As the feud with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch continues to intensify, CM Punk took a moment to address the elephant in the room. In his Instagram story, he said he was missing AJ Lee and their dog, Larry, and it had been hard for him to stay away from his family for this long.&quot;Day nine. And we move. I miss my wife and little bubba. It’s too hard being away this long. This is tour,&quot; Punk wrote.You can check out the screengrab of his Instagram story below:Is AJ Lee returning to WWE SmackDown this week?The Black Widow has been away from WWE for over a decade. However, it looks like the wheels are in motion for her return. During the fallout episode of RAW after Clash in Paris, CM Punk said he'd make Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins pay for what they did to him.Moments later, he confronted Adam Pearce backstage and teased that he would be returning to SmackDown in Chicago this Friday.Could the WWE Universe see the power couple get back together in front of their home crowd? Fans must tune in to SmackDown to find out how the storyline between the two unfolds as Wrestlepalooza fast approaches.