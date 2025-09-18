CM Punk "might have a problem" with AJ Lee

CM Punk and AJ Lee are set to team up at Wrestlepalooza to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match. Ahead of Lee's first match in over a decade, Punk could have a "problem" with his wife.

All four superstars involved in this personal feud were tasked to promote their match at Wrestlepalooza by making rounds at ESPN. AJ Lee was a guest on Wednesday's episode of Vibe Check with Elle Duncan and Victoria Arlen.

One of the segments of the show was called Tag Team or Throwdown, with the hosts giving AJ Lee a name, and she'll choose if it will be a tag team, or she'll be fighting. The second name mentioned was Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

Lee had no idea who Williams was, joking afterward that CM Punk "might have a problem" with her now since the quarterback plays for his hometown team.

"Is this someone in sports? I don't know sports. Sorry. I read comic books and I play video games. I know nothing about sports. My husband might have a problem that I didn't know that," Lee said.

AJ Lee made her return to WWE in Chicago, so she might get a pass on not knowing who Caleb Williams was. CM Punk supports the Bears, but he's been more passionate about the Cubs and Blackhawks publicly.

CM Punk not a fan of Wrestlepalooza's name

One of CM Punk's best or worst qualities is he always speaks on what's on his mind. Punk was on ESPN's Pardon My Take to promote Wrestlepalooza.

While he was excited about AJ Lee's first match in a decade, he's not happy with the name Wrestlepalooza. It might not be the best thing to say considering the PLE is the first one under WWE's partnership with ESPN.

"We're doing media. We're trying to get everybody aware that you [have] got to get the ESPN [platforms] to see all our PLEs. And I've been doing my best to not say the word 'Wrestlepalooza' the entire time. That might actually be the first time I've said it. It's a ridiculous name," Punk said.

Wrestlepalooza is on September 20th at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Please credit ESPN's Vibe Check and Pardon My Take and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quotes from this article.

