"Caleb Williams is officially a bust": Bears QB torched by fans after disastrous outing in crushing loss vs. Lions

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears suffered their second loss of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. They were defeated 52-21 by the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, marking another disappointment following the loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the season opener

The 2024 NFL draft No.1 pick completed 19 of his 30 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns while throwing an interception. His effort was, however, not enough to hand the Bears the much-needed victory, which would be the first for the team's first-year head coach, Ben Johnson.

Following an underwhelming rookie season, a lot of eyes were expected to be on Caleb Williams this year, considering the hype around him when he was drafted out of USC. However, two games into the season, there hasn't been much positive about the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner.

The quarterback expressed confidence in developing his game under the leadership of the former Lions offensive coordinator. However, the early signs have not been encouraging, raising concerns among fans and analysts.

There have been a lot of reactions to the performance of Caleb Williams in the game against the Lions on Saturday. The quarterback continues to fail to live up to expectations after being touted as the man to elevate the franchise. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

B_rad2333 @b_rad3323 @thekapman Caleb Williams is officially a bust dude can’t read a defense he can’t spread the ball around

Ovail Clay💫 @Claymorrz Bench Caleb Williams And Put Tyson Bagent in. WILLIAMS IS A BUST

CHIndianafan @CHIndianafan It’s time to bench Caleb Williams. The dude is just lost out there #Bears #nfl

LargeBeta @LargeBeta This Caleb Williams cat can’t get it done

Fitz @FitztheG9 Da Bears are so so so bad… Im not sure Caleb Williams is the answer.

Doron Jamil @doronjamil Nobody better say dog crap about Caleb Williams !! This ain’t him!!

Accuracy problems continue for Caleb Williams following another underwhelming outing

Accuracy was one of Caleb Williams’ biggest problems in his rookie season. Despite a change in the Bears' coaching personnel, the quarterback continues to deal with the issue, causing great damage to his game. This was also evident in the game against the Detroit Lions. He expressed his frustration about it during the week.

"You did everything up to that point right, and then you miss a pass," Williams said. "And it's frustrating. That's something that we practice on, something that we get after and something that I'm going to keep getting after, keep correcting.

“Passes that I feel that I typically don't miss in those moments and situations, especially with some of the passes being what they were and how wide open. You miss and you move on. You correct and you find ways to get better."

Williams encountered accuracy issues he faced in many games last season in the second half of the opener against the Vikings. After completing 13 of 16 passes in the first half, the quarterback saw his completion percentage dip from 81% to 24% in the last two quarters.

