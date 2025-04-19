CM Punk must beat Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania for personal reason, says ex-WWE star

CM Punk will battle Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins tonight in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One. Former Women's Champion Layla recently claimed that The Second City Saint must win the Triple Threat for a personal reason.

Since his return in 2023, Punk has been open about his desire to fulfill his dream of main eventing WrestleMania. While he could not compete at last year's Show of Shows due to injury, he will finally accomplish his goal tonight when he goes to war against The Visionary and The OTC. The 46-year-old legend will have Reigns' Wiseman Paul Heyman in his corner after cashing in the favor the WWE Hall of Famer owed him for tagging with the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames last November.

Layla claimed none of the three superstars need a win while discussing the highly anticipated Triple Threat match on the Chairshot Sports podcast. However, she expressed her desire to see Punk emerge victorious because, at 46 years of age, he might not have much time left as an in-ring competitor:

"Punk's ultimate dream was he wanted to main event WrestleMania. So, let's be realistic, how many more years does Punk have left in him for in-ring talent? So, for me, it's like I would like, however they get to it, whatever way they do it, I really would wanna see Punk win this just to be able to say, 'I came back, I attained my dream, and I won,'" she said. [55:52 - 56:17]

Sam Roberts thinks CM Punk cannot win the Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts discussed the potential scenarios for the Triple Threat match between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns tonight at WrestleMania 41.

The 41-year-old WWE personality disclosed that he cannot see The Second City Saint winning the WrestleMania square-off after having a clean victory over The Visionary on RAW earlier this year and having Paul Heyman in his corner at the Show of Shows:

"So, you mean to tell me that not only does CM Punk get the clean victory over Seth Rollins, get Roman Reigns' Wiseman, get the main event of WrestleMania, which was his stated goal, he also gets to win and he's still a babyface? He just gets everything? Even Cody Rhodes had to lose one year to win the next. He couldn't have everything. And this would be giving CM Punk everything. Hard for me to see that," he said.

Punk last competed at WrestleMania in 2013 when he lost to The Undertaker. It would be interesting to see if he would get a victory tonight at Allegiant Stadium.

Please credit Chairshot Sports and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More