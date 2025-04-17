Paul Heyman will leave WrestleMania 41 Saturday with ex-WWE Champion, not CM Punk, says analyst

Paul Heyman is set to be in CM Punk's corner at WWE WrestleMania 41. However, WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg believes The Wiseman will leave with another superstar.

The Second City Saint will square off with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania Saturday. Although Heyman is Reigns' Wiseman, Punk cashed in the favor the Hall of Famer owed him for tagging with the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series and asked the 59-year-old to be in his corner instead of the OTC's. Despite the former Undisputed WWE Champion demanding that his Wiseman turn down Punk's request, Heyman refused, leading Reigns to question his allegiance and get physical with him last Monday on RAW.

On his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg predicted the result of the Triple Threat bout, disclosing that he believed The Visionary would win. He also speculated that Heyman would betray Punk and Reigns and leave the show with Rollins.

"To me, it smells all like Seth Rollins, Heyman, Seth wins. I'm trying to picture now what else it would be. You know, like does Heyman swerve everyone and end up back with Roman after what we saw [on RAW]? Like, that's hard to imagine. Him and Punk feels too predictable. So, yeah, I'm going he ends up with Seth when this is all said and done. And Seth gets maybe the second biggest win of his career," he said. [35:33 - 35:57]

Ex-WWE star also thinks Paul Heyman will leave with Seth Rollins

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan also predicted the outcome of the highly anticipated Triple Threat between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk.

Like Peter Rosenberg, the former WWE Superstar speculated that Paul Heyman would end up leaving with The Visionary:

"My prediction is that I think that Paul is gonna leave with Seth because no one is gonna see it coming," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Heyman indeed turns on his Tribal Chief and best friend to align with Rollins at The Show of Shows.

