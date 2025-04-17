Paul Heyman makes major confirmation ahead of WWE WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has made a massive confirmation ahead of WrestleMania 41. The veteran is set to be in a former World Heavyweight Champion's corner at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

Last month on SmackDown, The Wiseman revealed that CM Punk would main-event Night One of WrestleMania 41 alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. One week later, The Voice of The Voiceless cashed in his favor, revealing that Heyman would be in his corner instead of the Original Tribal Chief's.

In the April 7, 2025, episode of RAW, The Visionary delivered a strong promo on Paul Heyman before putting his hands on the 59-year-old. Luckily, CM Punk came to his best friend's rescue and got into a brawl with his rival. However, Rollins had the last laugh after he hit a vicious Stomp on The Second City Saint. The Architect decided against Stomping the WWE Hall of Famer and immediately claimed that Heyman now owed him a favor.

Speaking on the SI Media podcast with Jimmy Traina, Paul Heyman stated that the 38-year-old star believed he was owed a favor. However, the 59-year-old confirmed that he never promised Seth Rollins anything.

"According to Seth Rollins, I do [owe him a favor]. I didn't promise Seth Rollins a favor. Seth Rollins invoked the fact that he did something for me, and therefore, in his mind, I owe him a favor," Heyman said. [From 02:46 to 02:59]

Paul Heyman opens up about his loyalties before WWE WrestleMania 41

The Wiseman recently revealed where his loyalty lies when it comes to Roman Reigns and CM Punk. He discussed this during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

Paul Heyman declared he would honor his pledge to The Straight Edge Superstar. The WWE Hall of Famer also stated that his devotion to Punk would not equate to disloyalty toward his Tribal Chief.

"I will live up to my promise to CM Punk; I will live up to my promise to my best friend in the world, CM Punk. I will be loyal to my best friend in the world, CM Punk, which does not mean I'm going to be disloyal to my Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns," he said.

Only time will tell who among Rollins, Punk, and Reigns will emerge victorious on The Grandest Stage of Them All on April 19, 2025.

