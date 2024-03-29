CM Punk outshines The Rock in key WWE metric after RAW

The latest observations following the most recent episode of WWE RAW indicate that CM Punk's segment garnered more views than The Rock's segment.

Given The Rock's immense popularity among wrestling fans and the general public, his appearances typically lead to a surge in viewership. Therefore, it was interesting to see that his recent segment, which featured a backstage brawl with Cody Rhodes, didn't achieve the highest views on WWE's YouTube channel.

Instead, it was the hometown hero CM Punk's confrontation with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins that garnered more attention. As of a few hours ago, it had already amassed 1.7 million views, surpassing the 1.5 million views of The Rock's segment with The American Nightmare.

CM Punk talked about The Rock on WWE RAW

CM Punk has been a major topic of discussion in the world of pro wrestling since his shocking return at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event last year.

The Second City Saint, who's currently out of action with an injured tricep, made an appearance during the latest episode of RAW, which was live from his hometown of Chicago. Punk said that everyone wants to talk about him, mentioning the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre.

Punk added that while many have been talking about him, notably absent from the conversation is The Rock. He speculated that perhaps The Rock hasn't mentioned him because he recalls their intense face-to-face encounters from ten years ago, where The Rock realized that his arms were just too short to box with God, a reference to their memorable promo segment from 2013.

During the segment, Punk also announced that he would be the special guest commentator for the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40.

With CM Punk and The Rock both back in WWE, it will be interesting to see if they revisit their rivalry down the line.

