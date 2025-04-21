CM Punk reacts to Triple H's comments about backstage disagreement in WWE

WWE star CM Punk recently shared his thoughts on Triple H sharing a backstage disagreement the two stars had. The Second City Saint battled Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania.

Triple H recently shared that Punk was not a fan of the creative during a recent segment, and the two stars talked about the issue. The Game added that collaborating with the former AEW star had become one of his favorite parts of WWE television.

In an interview on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Punk reacted to Triple H's comments and admitted that he wasn't sure of the incident the WWE Hall of Famer was referring to.

"I’m more surprised because I actually don’t know what specific thing he’s talking about. Since I’ve been back, I don’t necessarily think I’ve ever really reacted in a jarring negative way that I would have back in 2011 or 2013," said Punk.

The 46-year-old added that he has changed a lot, and that is why he probably doesn't remember the conversation.

"Now, me not really recognizing what story that is goes to show you, he probably walked up to me, ‘Hey, somebody said you didn’t like the creative,’ and I probably just went, ‘Yeah, this, that, what if we did it this way.’ ‘Can we still say this?’ ‘Yeah, great.’ That’s the way it is now," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

Paul Heyman betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL and helped Seth Rollins win the Triple Threat match.

Vince Russo reacts to CM Punk's loss at WWE WrestleMania

Former WWE writer Vince Russo commented on the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, the legend complained about Roman Reigns and CM Punk being taken out by low blows from Paul Heyman. He noted that the two stars had been through much worse during the match.

"Let's look at the end. Bro, they took every finishing move from each other, but a 65-year-old man giving you a nut shot is gonna put you down for 15 minutes? I had people in my chat saying that. Bro, you couldn't beat him with a Spear, you couldn't beat him with a Curb Stomp, you couldn't beat him with every finishing move. But a 65-year-old man giving you a low blow is gonna put you down for 10 minutes." [From 15:00 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

CM Punk came up short in the first WrestleMania main event of his career. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the former AEW World Champion moving forward.

