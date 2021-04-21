"That interests me" - CM Punk responds to challenge from top NJPW star

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk has responded to NJPW star Will Ospreay's recent challenge. The Straight Superstar stated that facing the current IWGP is an intriguing prospect.

Ospreay is seen as one of the most promising young stars in the pro wrestling business at the moment. The English wrestler has featured in various promotions and is known for his fantastic aerial ability as well as his speed.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Ospreay challenged CM Punk after winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Punk has responded to the English star's challenge. The former WWE Champion stated that a match with Ospreay appeals to him.

"I don't want to give people false hope in answering Ospreay. But he's for sure somebody that I've never wrestled before that interests me a lot more than, I guess, the corporate side of professional wrestling nowadays. New and different things are going to interest me more than doing the same old, same old. I always need new goals. I don't know. Let's see if he has it at the end of the summer and then ask me the question again," said CM Punk.

Punk recently replied to a fan on social media about potentially facing Samoa Joe, following the latter's release from WWE. He stated that "anything is possible" in the future.

CM Punk on how he feels about WWE

They really should of never gave me money. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) April 15, 2021

Ever since CM Punk appeared on FOX's WWE Backstage show, there has been a lot of speculation about the former Superstar rejoining the company as a performer. In a recent interview, Punk downplayed the possibility of him returning to WWE.

“I don’t need the money. And the way the wrestling business is now, it’s wacky. You’ve got WWE, who has multiple billion-dollar television deals, and the television’s awful. I go back there, I’m just another guy," said CM Punk.

The Straight Edge Superstar also expressed his desire to do "stuff that’s good" in WWE and to be involved in projects that are "fun".