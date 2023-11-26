CM Punk's surprise return risks causing one massive issue for Triple H backstage - Reports

Triple H pulled off one of the best-kept surprises at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 with CM Punk's epic return, but his decision could reportedly cause a major issue backstage.

The Game reportedly had a section of the backstage area cleared out ahead of CM Punk's return and took control of the show during the final minutes. Several people were unaware of the decision, including superstars who competed in the Men's WarGames match. They were seemingly informed of Punk's return right before the main event.

A recent report by Fightful Select revealed that CM Punk's return left talents on the roster upset. Although some were excited and curious about the return, one was legitimately angry. Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre were also visibly upset with the decision.

A top talent revealed to Fightful about understanding the surprise element of CM Punk's return. However, the source also claimed that Triple H's decision to keep the secret could cause mistrust with other talents. The Game risks losing the confidence of those with a few with whom he had to work on building a trusted bond.

Triple H says he is thrilled to have CM Punk back in WWE

CM Punk's highly-anticipated WWE return has left the doors open for several blockbuster feuds. Triple H also addressed Punk's potential rivalries following his return during the Survivor Series press conference and expressed his thrill in welcoming the former world champion "back home." The Game remained tight-lipped about creative plans for Punk. Instead, he showed his excitement in seeing what's next for CM Punk and said:

"What's next for CM Punk? I'm interested to see that myself. I know whatever it is, it'll be talked about. It'll be exciting. It'll be a thrill ride for the WWE Universe no matter what it is. I'm thrilled, we're all thrilled to have him back here and to have him back, you know, cliche to say, but have him back home in WWE. It's where he belongs."

It is worth noting that Seth Rolins and Drew McIntyre's reactions to CM Punk's return have raised several eyebrows. The Architect had a legitimate meltdown, whereas The Scottish Warrior left the arena after reportedly confirming Punk's return as the reason behind his frustration. While there are speculations about these reactions potentially being a work, fans were excited to see Triple H turn the reported return of CM Punk into on of the most memorable moments of Survivor Series in the company's history.

