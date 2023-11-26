CM Punk's WWE return seemingly forces former Intercontinental Champion to retire, according to fans

CM Punk's return to WWE has shocked the globe and changed the landscape of professional wrestling for good. Interestingly, another key event seemingly took place when The Second City Saint returned, which was the retirement of the former Intercontinental Champion, according to fans.

Punk's return to WWE almost seemed impossible after he joined All Elite Wrestling in 2021. However, Tony Khan released The Straight Edge Superstar after numerous backstage incidents, which once again opened the door for The Second City Saint to return to Vince McMahon's promotion.

Over the past few years, former Intercontinental Champion Ryback has been vocal about his issues with Punk after they worked with each other in WWE. Recently, The Big Guy tweeted that he would retire if CM Punk returned to the promotion.

The WWE Universe had the chance to do something funny when The Stright Edge Superstar returned, and they did. Today, Ryback's official Wikipedia page was edited and said he retired from professional wrestling due to Punk's return to the WWE. Check it out:

Ryback's Wikipedia page after CM Punk's return!

Ryback went back on his tweet and claimed that he hasn't retired from sports entertainment.

Ryback claims CM Punk almost got him fired from WWE

Punk briefly feuded with Ryback during and after his time as the WWE Champion on Monday Night RAW. The Second City Saint was the first superstar to pin the former Intercontinental Champion.

However, the two weren't on good terms behind the scenes, and Ryback often shared stories from their time together in the locker room. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former Intercontinental Champion claimed that Punk almost got him fired from the company:

"He's [Vince McMahon] not in a good mood. Punk and Heyman had just left. God knows what they had just got done telling him... We sit down and Vince is furious with me... He goes I don't know if I should send you to NXT... Fragile Phil wanted me fired, wanted me off the roster, wanted me gone. He did not like the threat of Ryback." (From 2:40 to 4:35)

In 2014, Punk walked out of the promotion due to creative differences. Later, Ryback was released from the company in 2016.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk's return under Triple H's regime? Sound off in the comments section below.

