CM Punk sends cryptic message amid WWE hiatus

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently sent out a cryptic message amid his hiatus from in-ring action due to a tricep injury.

On the January 29 edition of Monday Night RAW, the 45-year-old addressed the devastating injury he picked up during the Men's Royal Rumble match. The former AEW star tore his right tricep at the Premium Live Event while receiving a Future Shock DDT from Drew McIntyre.

The following week, a video package showing The Best in the World at a medical facility undergoing surgery was aired. Later in the video, Punk claimed his comeback would be the greatest of all time.

CM Punk recently took to Instagram Stories to send a cryptic message as he is on his road to recovery following a successful surgery. The former world champion shared a video while working out on a treadmill:

"I'm not glamorous.'I'm consistent. (I'm also glamorous)," wrote Punk.

Screengrab of CM Punk's Instagram story

Eric Bischoff shares his opinion on CM Punk's unfortunate injury

After failing to win the Royal Rumble match, many expected Punk to go after Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows and finally get that WrestleMania main event that has eluded him. However, the unfortunate tricep injury was a massive blow to his hopes as The Second City Saint has been forced out of action for several months.

Several names associated with professional wrestling expressed their disappointment regarding the unfortunate injury while also sending their best wishes to CM Punk.

On a recent edition of 83 Weeks, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff also shared his thoughts on Punk's injury:

"He had a fresh start in WWE. He was coming back, the stories that could have been told, the opportunities that were there for him [...] and going through whatever, you know, again [...] I don't know him. I've never had a syllable of conversation with the man," he said.

The wrestling veteran further revealed he felt terrible for the WWE Superstar:

"I don't know what he's made of or what he's like. But to go through this emotional roller coaster that he's been on for the last however long it's been, eight months, 10 months [...] between the craziness at AEW and coming back to WWE and now? This man [...] I feel bad for him. I really do. I don't know how you couldn't feel bad for him."

It will be interesting to see how long it takes for Punk to return to in-ring action. The veteran performer is highly likely to go after Drew McIntyre following his much-anticipated return.

