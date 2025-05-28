CM Punk sends heartfelt message to AJ Lee following WWE RAW

CM Punk sent a heartfelt message to AJ Lee following this week's episode of WWE RAW. The Second City Saint made an appearance at the end of this past Monday's show.

Ad

AJ Lee recently celebrated the release of her comic book, Day of the Dead Girl, and it is now available for purchase in stores everywhere. She wrote the book alongside popular actress Aimee Garcia.

Punk took to his Instagram story to share that he was proud of his wife, AJ Lee, and Aimee Garcia after the release of Day of the Dead Girl. You can check out Punk's heartfelt message to Lee in the image below.

Ad

Trending

Punk sent a heartwarming message to Lee on social media today. [Image credit: CM Punk's Instagram story]

Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor and Sami Zayn to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match in the main event of this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio slid a steel chair into the ring, and The Visionary hit Balor with a Stomp on top of it to secure the victory. After the match, Punk showed up and hit Rollins with a GTS before escaping through the crowd as Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed chased after him.

Major WWE star claims he hates CM Punk

Dominik Mysterio recently claimed that he hated CM Punk and mocked how old the WWE veteran was.

Ad

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, the Intercontinental Champion referenced Punk's rivalry against his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, in 2010.

Punk sarcastically sang Happy Birthday to Aalyah Mysterio while she was a child during the rivalry, and Dirty Dom was in the ring for the segment. Mysterio claimed that he still hated Punk and hilariously suggested that the 46-year-old was in his sixties.

"Why does everyone bring up CM Punk?" Dominik asked. "I hate CM Punk. I hate Punk. Why? Because he's old. He disappeared for, what, 30 years and came back and he's now, what, 60, and he's still wrestling. He tortured me when I was a kid. I was 12 years old and he was probably like, what, 45 at the time, maybe 50, so, like, I don't know." [5:30 – 5:55]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Punk in the weeks ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More