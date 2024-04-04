CM Punk sends heartfelt message to injured WWE Superstar

CM Punk shared a heartfelt message with an injured WWE Superstar today on social media. Punk will be making an appearance during WrestleMania XL this weekend in Philadelphia.

The controversial star returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 and appeared destined to headline the first WrestleMania of his career. However, he suffered a torn triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble match in January and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. The veteran will be serving as the guest commentator for the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre at The Show of Shows this weekend.

Charlotte Flair is also on the shelf after tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in a singles match against Damage CTRL's Asuka on the December 8 edition of SmackDown. The Queen will also miss this year's WrestleMania.

CM Punk took to his Instagram story today to share a heartfelt message to Charlotte Flair, and you can check it out by clicking here.

WWE SmackDown star reveals he is friends with CM Punk again

WWE announcer Corey Graves has revealed that he has patched things up with CM Punk, and the two are friends again.

Corey Graves currently serves as the lead commentator on the SmackDown announce team alongside Wade Barrett. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, he disclosed that his issues with the 45-year-old are in the past.

Graves shared they had a long conversation at Royal Rumble 2024 and buried the hatchet.

"I am proud to report that it's all water under the bridge. Actually, at the Royal Rumble, I finally had a chance in person [to talk]. I bumped into him briefly the night of Survivor Series backstage, but it was chaotic. He had just come back. Everything was at 11 at the moment. The day of the Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field, I actually got to pull him aside for a few minutes, and we cleared the air [and] had a nice long chat." [5:31 – 5:54]

Drew McIntyre has taken credit for injuring CM Punk and has kept their rivalry alive heading into WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see if CM Punk gets involved in the World Heavyweight Championship match this weekend while he is on commentary.

