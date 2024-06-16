CM Punk sends heartwarming message to current WWE champion following Clash at the Castle

WWE star CM Punk delivered a heartfelt message to a current champion in the company today. Punk showed up during the main event of WWE Clash at the Castle in Scotland.

Bayley retained her WWE Women's Championship by defeating Piper Niven today. She also celebrated her 35th birthday, and CM Punk shared a selfie with The Role Model following the event. You can check out Punk's message on his Instagram story in the image below or by clicking here.

Punk shares picture with Bayley following Clash at the Castle. [Photo: CM Punk's IG story]

Damian Priest defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre in the final match at the premium live event. The Archer of Infamy appeared to injure himself early in the bout but was able to push through. He accidentally took out the referee, allowing CM Punk to show up in a striped shirt.

Trending

The 45-year-old refused to count to three following McIntyre's Claymore kick and it cost The Scottish Warrior. Priest capitalized on the distraction and won the match moments later to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

CM Punk claims Drew McIntyre will never become champion while he is in WWE

Drew McIntyre gloated about CM Punk's injury, and the controversial star took it personally.

Speaking at the press conference following WWE Clash at the Castle, Punk stated that Drew McIntyre will never win a title while they are in the same company. He went as far as to promise that it won't happen after McIntyre enjoyed Punk suffering a torn triceps earlier this year.

"No animosity towards Drew (McIntyre) for the injury, the animosity comes from being gleeful about it. He said he prayed for it, now I am going to prey on him. And he's never going to ever be a champion here as long as I live. Not as long as we are on the same brand, not as long as we are in the same company. As long as there is air in my lungs, Drew McIntyre is never, and I promise you, and it is not a promise that he made, the empty promise to his wife who is sick. Who I really hope is okay, by the way. I promise him he is never going to be a champion ever again," said Punk.

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre previously warned CM Punk not to show up at Clash at the Castle, but the former AEW World Champion didn't listen. It will be interesting to see how McIntyre responds to Punk's interference on WWE RAW in the weeks ahead.