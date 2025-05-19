CM Punk sends hilarious message to AJ Lee ahead of WWE RAW

CM Punk sent a hilarious message to his wife, former WWE Superstar AJ Lee, ahead of tomorrow night's episode of RAW. The 46-year-old is scheduled to compete in a massive tag team match next weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers are currently battling in Game 7 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs. Punk is an avid hockey fan and sent a hilarious message to AJ Lee today on his Instagram story. He noted that he would be unavailable to assist his wife with grabbing items from the shelf while the hockey game was on. You can check out his hilarious message in the image below.

Ad

Trending

Punk sends a humorous message to his wife on social media. [Image credit: CM Punk's Instagram story]

AJ Lee has not competed in a match since 2015, but fans are still hopeful that the former Divas Champion will return to WWE someday. CM Punk will be teaming up with Sami Zayn to battle Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24.

Ad

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Former WWE writer claims CM Punk's upcoming match is meaningless

Vince Russo recently went off about the company's booking, and suggested that CM Punk's match at Saturday Night's Main Event didn't mean anything.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend questioned Triple H's booking. He claimed that the outcome of the tag team match this weekend was ultimately meaningless.

Ad

"Give me one thing that is unpredictable in the last six months. And if it is unpredictable, it is bad unpredictable. Sami Zayn beating Gunther is not good unpredictable. Sami Zayn is going nowhere. Man, I think that's the biggest issue, man. It's either that or it's no stakes; the match doesn't matter. Like Saturday Night's Main Event, bro, this is the main event on Saturday Main Event. It's Breakker and Rollins against Zayn and Punk. Who cares? I mean, the outcome of that match means absolutely nothing!" [From 7:10 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Paul Heyman betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41 to help Seth Rollins win the Triple Threat match. It will be interesting to see if Punk and Zayn can defeat Rollins and Breakker in the tag team match this weekend at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More