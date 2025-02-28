CM Punk sends a message ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently took to social media to send a message ahead of the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The Straight Edge Superstar is all set to participate in the 2025 Men's Chamber Match.

After failing to win this year's Royal Rumble, CM Punk is now focusing on the Elimination Chamber in hopes of challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. On March 1, Punk will face some of the biggest names in the company, including John Cena, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul.

Ahead of this major clash, The Second City Saint recently took to his Instagram to upload a fan-made poster of himself. In his post's caption, Punk also sent a promising message, suggesting he won't give up on his dream of winning the contest and main-eventing this year's Mania.

"@97abdulmalik at it again. I will not give up," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

WWE veteran Jim Cornette talked about who could win this year's Men's Elimination Chamber

During an edition of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the WWE veteran said he believed everyone involved in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match had a high chance of winning, except for Damian Priest. Cornette also ruled out a win for Logan Paul as he thought the latter did not need it.

"I think a case could be made that almost anybody in that match could legitimately in the eyes of the fans, could be a question, is he gonna win? Except Priest is a long shot, right? Obviously I don't think Logan Paul particularly needs it. But again, there's so much going on with those names, those guys in such a high-stakes match."

Many people want John Cena to win this year's Elimination Chamber as it might lead to the legend winning his record-breaking 17th world title at WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top on March 1.

