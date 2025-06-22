CM Punk sends message to Liv Morgan; breaks character

CM Punk recently broke character to send a heartfelt message to WWE Superstar Liv Morgan. The 31-year-old plays a heel character on WWE RAW and suffered a separated shoulder this past Monday night on the red brand.

Speaking with Kevin Hart at Fanatics Fest, CM Punk was seen breaking character. He discussed Morgan's growth as a performer and praised The Judgment Day star. He noted that she had broken out of her shell and even claimed that she was his MVP this past year, owing to her stellar performances.

"Shout out to Liv Morgan, who recently got injured. She was on a tear; she was like my MVP for the year. I look at people like Morgan, who probably started right after I left in 2014. And just from the time that I've been around her and been able to see her work, just the way she has developed this last year, and absolutely kind of like broken out of her shell, and turned into this little worker," said CM Punk. [From 0:02 - 0:29]

CM Punk added that while it was disappointing to see Morgan get injured, he noted that it was part of the job.

"It is disappointing that she got injured, but it is part of the process, ladies and gentlemen. Nobody gets out alive is what I like to say. When you do this, it is just part of the job," added CM Punk. [From 0:39 - 0:49]

Morgan confronted Nikki Bella during her return on WWE RAW earlier this month to seemingly set up a match for Evolution II. However, those plans will have to be changed following the untimely injury to one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Bill Apter reacts to Liv Morgan's shot at Nikki Bella on WWE RAW

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Liv Morgan poking fun at Nikki Bella's relationship history.

Interestingly, there was a time when Nikki Bella and the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena were in a relationship. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter commented on Morgan's shot at Bella for being single and wondered what Cena's reaction backstage would have been.

"Did you get that line that Liv Morgan threw, you know, Nikki was with John Cena forever, for years and years. And of course they broke up, Nikki's through marriage and divorced. Liv Morgan said, and also, 'I have a man, and you don't.' And John Cena was in the arena the same night. Man, I wonder how that went over backstage," Apter said. [2:44 onwards]

It will be interesting to see what happens to the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles and how much time Liv Morgan will miss following her unfortunate injury on WWE RAW.

