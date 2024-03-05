CM Punk sends a message to Paul Heyman after WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement

CM Punk had an amusing reaction to the announcement of Paul Heyman's WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Heyman has been announced as this year's first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame. The legendary manager is considered by many fans as one of the greatest talkers in the history of pro wrestling.

Several top stars have reacted to Paul Heyman's big accomplishment so far, including CM Punk. The former WWE Champion was Heyman's client back in the day before the veteran turned on him in mid-2013. In an amusing Instagram story, CM Punk shared a picture of Hollywood legend Michael Keaton and congratulated Heyman on the big announcement.

Check it out below:

Paul Heyman's thoughts on CM Punk's pro wrestling return

Punk made his pro wrestling return in 2021 when he made his way to AEW. A year later, Heyman appeared on The Masked Man Show and opened up about The Second City Saint's big return.

Here's an excerpt from his comment:

"I don’t know if what he’s [CM Punk] doing now is where he should be judged. I think what will be interesting is what happens when the novelty that he’s back wears off, both for the audience and for him. I’m sure for him, this is still like, ‘… I can’t believe I’m back. Wow, I’m about to walk into an arena. Holy –’ you know? I think it’s still very fresh for him. What happens a year from now? How’s he going to feel? How will the audience look at him and accept him in a year?" [H/T Post Wrestling]

Punk's AEW run didn't last long, and he was terminated from the promotion last year. In late 2023, he finally made his WWE return at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. He is currently recovering from an injury that he suffered at the Royal Rumble PLE.

