CM Punk sends NSFW message ahead of major title match on WWE RAW

CM Punk shared an NSFW message ahead of a major title match tonight on WWE RAW. Tonight's show features a stacked card and will be the final episode of RAW ahead of Elimination Chamber 2025.

Ad

Punk qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber match earlier this month and is scheduled to appear on tonight's show. Bianca Belair and Naomi are also set to put their Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on RAW.

Ahead of the title match, The Second City Saint shared an NSFW two-word message on Instagram, and you can check it out by clicking here.

Ad

Trending

"A** Beaters," he wrote.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Ad

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently revealed security footage that places Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan at the scene of Jade Cargill's attack in November 2024. Cargill still has not returned to television since the attack, and the Women's Tag Team Champions are convinced that Morgan and Rodriguez are the culprits.

Vince Russo believes CM Punk will be out of WWE by next year

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently claimed that CM Punk would not be on the company's roster next year.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, available via Backstage Pass, Russo noted that the 46-year-old is injury-prone and the company should consider having him main-event WrestleMania 41. The legend also predicted that Punk would not be in the company in 2026.

"I'm gonna make a bold prediction. I believe this time next year, CM Punk isn't going to be on the roster. I don't believe so. He's getting up there in age, he's slowing down, he's injury prone. If he's gonna ever headline a WrestleMania, this one better be it," said Russo.

Ad

Ad

The former AEW World Champion had an impressive showing in the Men's Royal Rumble match and eliminated both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at the same time. However, he was surprisingly eliminated by former United States Champion Logan Paul moments later.

Rollins, Paul, and Punk are all scheduled to appear tonight on RAW ahead of the Men's Elimination Chamber match this weekend. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania 41 later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback