CM Punk sends three-word message to female WWE star

CM Punk sent a three-word message to a popular WWE star ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown. Punk is scheduled to compete in a marquee match at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24.

Roxanne Perez shared a video of herself training a decade ago today on Instagram and noted that it took her ten years to become an overnight success.

"Fight for your dreams & your dreams will fight for you ☆🖤✧*," she wrote.

CM Punk took to his Instagram story to react to the former NXT Women's Champion's post with a three-word message. You can check out his message in the image below.

"Hard work works," he wrote.

Punk sent a heartfelt message to Perez today on Instagram. [Image credit: CM Punk's Instagram story]

Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns and Punk in the main event of Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 41. Paul Heyman betrayed Reigns and Punk during the Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows and helped The Visionary emerge victorious. Punk will be teaming up with Sami Zayn to battle Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in a tag team match later this month at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Bill Apter suggests CM Punk has a rivalry with an absent WWE star

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently pitched the idea of a rivalry between Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter suggested that the two former AEW stars could have a feud on WWE television. The American Nightmare has not been seen since dropping the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

"I want Cody to come back and say, years ago, when I was elsewhere, there was someone in that company that people wanted to see me wrestle with. And it's about time that match happened now. CM Punk, I am calling you out. That's what I want to see. I wanna see Cody and Punk, and I think the fans who watched AEW, and that was peak AEW feeling time, you know what I mean?" [12:35 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Bill Apter also recently suggested that Sami Zayn could betray Punk at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event later this month. Only time will tell what the company has planned for the tag team match next weekend.

