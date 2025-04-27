CM Punk sends warning following recent RAW ambush

CM Punk shared an interesting message ahead of this week's edition of WWE RAW. Tomorrow night's episode of the red brand will air live from Kansas City, Missouri, and Adam Pearce has announced that he will be unavailable for the show.

Seth Rollins defeated Punk and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match at WWE WrestleMania 41 after Paul Heyman interfered. The Wiseman betrayed Punk and hit him with a low blow, and then did the same to Roman Reigns moments later.

The Best in the World took to his Instagram story today to seemingly send a warning to the new alliance ahead of RAW, and you can check out his message in the image below.

Punk shared an interesting message ahead of RAW. [Image credit: Screenshot of CM Punk's Instagram story]

The Second City Saint attacked Seth Rollins during the final segment of this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW. However, Bron Breakker showed up and leveled the 46-year-old and Roman Reigns with Spears.

Breakker has aligned with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins to form a new faction in the Stamford-based promotion.

Former WWE star claims CM Punk's story ended at WrestleMania 41

Wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer believes CM Punk's story came to an end at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Dreamer shared his thoughts on the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41. The former WWE Superstar suggested that Punk was no longer the focus of the storyline and claimed that he was now a secondary character, much like Seth Rollins was for Cody Rhodes last year.

"With CM Punk, Punk's story is over, ladies and gentlemen. He made it to the main event of WrestleMania. He did not win, he lost his best friend. [...] Punk was secondary in this story, kind of what Seth Rollins was last year with Cody Rhodes' story," Dreamer said.

Punk competed in the first WrestleMania main event of his career last weekend, but came out on the losing end. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for the former AEW World Champion following his loss to Seth Rollins last Saturday night.

