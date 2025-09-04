CM Punk shares cryptic three-word message amid rumors of AJ Lee's WWE return before SmackDown

It's no secret that the hype surrounding AJ Lee's potential WWE return is through the roof, with fans growing impatient to see her back with every passing day. Amid this, her husband and RAW star CM Punk has shared a cryptic message.Becky Lynch aligning with Seth Rollins at Clash in Paris 2025 to rob Punk of winning the World Heavyweight Championship has set the stage for the former Divas Champion's return after more than a decade. The Man also confronted The Second City Saint on this week's RAW, where she hit him with multiple slaps.Going by the recent hints, Lee, in all likelihood, could return at Wrestlepalooza on September 20 or as soon as this week's WWE SmackDown, which emanates from Punk's hometown of Chicago. CM Punk has been dropping hints at his wife's impending return, and now he's dropped another cryptic post. Though it doesn't explicitly mention AJ Lee in any form, it's enough to keep his fans guessing.Check out Punk's Instagram below, which has a photo of his beloved dog, Larry.&quot;All is well,&quot; he wrote.Vince Russo is not optimistic about AJ Lee's WWE returnOn the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said things were so dire in WWE at this point that even Lee's return felt as big as The Rock's return. However, Russo added that, going by how the company booked Nikki Bella's return, AJ Lee was also in danger of eventually becoming just another name on the roster.&quot;That's what they're doing. The shows are so freaking bad that when AJ Lee is gonna be a surprise, it's like The Rock is going to be on the show. That has a lot to do with the shows being so bad. It's like, give me anything. Give me anything and I'll pop for it, I'll put it over, and I'll say it'll be great. Bro, they're gonna have a mixed tag, and CM Punk and AJ Lee are gonna go over. Then AJ Lee is gonna fall into the Nikki Bella spot, which Nikki Bella has already fallen to another name on the roster. I'm supposed to get excited about that?&quot;Irrespective of how things pan out down the line, there's no doubt that fans would give a warm welcome to AJ Lee whenever WWE pulls the trigger on her return.