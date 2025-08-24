  • home icon
CM Punk shares health update ahead of WWE RAW

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 24, 2025 10:41 GMT
CM Punk is a former World Heavyweight Champion [Image credits: star
CM Punk is a former World Heavyweight Champion [Image credits: Star's and WWE's Instagram handles]

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently took to social media to share an important health update ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The Second City Saint is currently in a heated feud with Seth Rollins.

At SummerSlam 2025, CM Punk finally won the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther, but his happiness did not last long as Seth Rollins returned from a fake injury to cash in the Money in the Bank contract. Punk is now all set to lock horns with Rollins, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the world title at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.

Ahead of the upcoming edition of RAW, The Best in the World took to his Instagram Stories to upload a photo of his health tracker, highlighting that he did not have a good night's sleep. Despite not being 100%, Punk wrote that he was about to go on the WWE tour of the United Kingdom.

The company is set to have a house show in Liverpool on August 23, then RAW in Birmingham on August 24, followed by another house show in Cardiff on August 28. The Second City Saint will be on all of these shows.

"Let's do a tour," he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:

WWE star CM Punk was full of praise for his rival, Seth Rollins

During his recent appearance on ESPN's First Take, CM Punk highlighted that he has known Seth Rollins for a long time, and although he does not like to say nice things about The Visionary, he believes the latter is a "hell of a competitor."

Punk added that he believed Rollins deserves to be the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

"Seth is somebody that I've known the entirety of his career, and yeah, I could say a lot of nice things about him. I don't really enjoy saying nice things about him. A hell of a competitor. He's the champ for a reason. I've been in his shoes before, cashing in Money in the Bank on somebody who a lot of people want to see as the champion," Punk said.

It remains to be seen if CM Punk will be able to reclaim the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash in Paris 2025.

