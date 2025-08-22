CM Punk shares massive WWE update

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently took to social media to share a major update on his upcoming appearances in the Stamford-based promotion. The Second City Saint's schedule is packed for the coming months.CM Punk is all set to be in action at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. The Best in the World will face his arch nemesis, Seth Rollins, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship.Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, Punk recently took to his Instagram Stories to upload a picture of several upcoming WWE shows. The Second City Saint confirmed that he will not be in Dublin, Ireland, on this week's SmackDown, but he wasn't sure about his appearance on the October 10, 2025, edition of the blue show in Perth, Australia.The former World Heavyweight Champion added that he will be on the rest of the shows highlighted in his post, except on the October 24 edition of SmackDown.&quot;Really losing steam over here. Not on Dublin. Not sure about Perth SmackDown. I'll be on all these except Tempe because it's too hot (I may not be allowed in Arizona),&quot; he wrote.Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:CM Punk took shots at Seth Rollins ahead of WWE Clash in ParisDuring his recent appearance on ESPN's First Take, CM Punk took shots at Seth Rollins for the latter's Money in the Bank cash-in at SummerSlam 2025.The Best in the World said that he survived a match against Gunther to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, but it was taken from him in minutes by a returning &quot;Tiny Tim&quot; Rollins, who lied about his injury to even his own daughter.&quot;I got the absolute dog c*ap beat out of me by Gunther. Not an enjoyable experience,” Punk said. “You wind up not beating him, but surviving Gunther, and now I’m the champion for the first time in 12 years, and I think I’ve made it back to the top of the mountain, and here comes old Tiny Tim limping out on his crutches. Turns out, it was all phony, he even lied to his daughter. That’s the kind of man I’m dealing with.&quot;It remains to be seen who will come out on top between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and LA Knight at WWE Clash in Paris.