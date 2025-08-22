  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk shares massive WWE update

CM Punk shares massive WWE update

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 22, 2025 07:45 GMT
CM Punk is a former World Heavyweight Champion [Image credits: WWE
CM Punk is a former World Heavyweight Champion [Image credits: WWE's Instagram]

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently took to social media to share a major update on his upcoming appearances in the Stamford-based promotion. The Second City Saint's schedule is packed for the coming months.

Ad

CM Punk is all set to be in action at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. The Best in the World will face his arch nemesis, Seth Rollins, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, Punk recently took to his Instagram Stories to upload a picture of several upcoming WWE shows. The Second City Saint confirmed that he will not be in Dublin, Ireland, on this week's SmackDown, but he wasn't sure about his appearance on the October 10, 2025, edition of the blue show in Perth, Australia.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former World Heavyweight Champion added that he will be on the rest of the shows highlighted in his post, except on the October 24 edition of SmackDown.

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

"Really losing steam over here. Not on Dublin. Not sure about Perth SmackDown. I'll be on all these except Tempe because it's too hot (I may not be allowed in Arizona)," he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:

Ad
Ad

CM Punk took shots at Seth Rollins ahead of WWE Clash in Paris

During his recent appearance on ESPN's First Take, CM Punk took shots at Seth Rollins for the latter's Money in the Bank cash-in at SummerSlam 2025.

The Best in the World said that he survived a match against Gunther to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, but it was taken from him in minutes by a returning "Tiny Tim" Rollins, who lied about his injury to even his own daughter.

Ad
"I got the absolute dog c*ap beat out of me by Gunther. Not an enjoyable experience,” Punk said. “You wind up not beating him, but surviving Gunther, and now I’m the champion for the first time in 12 years, and I think I’ve made it back to the top of the mountain, and here comes old Tiny Tim limping out on his crutches. Turns out, it was all phony, he even lied to his daughter. That’s the kind of man I’m dealing with."

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and LA Knight at WWE Clash in Paris.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications