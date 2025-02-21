CM Punk shares heartwarming family news ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE legend CM Punk and his wife, AJ Lee, are celebrating their dog Larry's 10th adoptaversary today. The Second City Saint took to his social media to share a heartwarming message for his furry animal ahead of SmackDown.

Punk and Lee are huge animal lovers. They rescued their dog Larry from PAWS, a no-kill animal shelter. The duo adopted him, making him a big part of CM Punk's wrestling career.

Larry first appeared in any wrestling capacity during The Straight Edge Superstar's AEW run a few years ago. Their lovable pooch even has merchandise of his own on the WWE Shop.

Earlier today, CM Punk posted a photo of Larry on his Instagram stories and wrote a heartwarming message on his birthday.

"Ten years ago, we walked into @pawschicago, rounded a corner and saw this pressed up against the glass. It's like he knew we were coming. Haven't left his side since. He flys private. He eats donuts. Wagyu steaks. He does what he wants. Happy Birthday to the king! All hail King Larry! 👑", he wrote.

Female WWE star pushing CM Punk for AJ Lee's comeback

On a recent episode of Casual Conversations with The Classic, Naomi said she has been harassing CM Punk over AJ Lee's comeback.

The Glow said she won't retire until the Black Widow returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

“Of course, I’ve been harassing her husband [CM Punk] about that all the time. And I told him, ‘You need to tell her I can’t retire until she comes back. Girl, you need to come on because Mama’s back is hurting.’ I can’t retire until she comes back," she said.

CM Punk and Naomi are heading to Canada on March 1 for the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Will AJ Lee make a surprise return? Only time will tell.

