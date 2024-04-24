CM Punk shares major health update following WWE RAW absence

CM Punk has shared a positive update following the latest episode of WWE RAW. The controversial star was referenced last night during a promo between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

The 45-year-old suffered a torn triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble match in January and McIntyre has taken credit for the injury. However, Punk has shared an update today on his Instagram story that shows him working out without his cast on.

You can check out Punk's video on his Instagram story by clicking here.

Punk shares positive update on Instagram.

Punk cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. The Scottish Warrior defeated Seth Rollins to capture the title but became distracted with taunting the former AEW star.

The veteran tripped McIntyre up and bashed him over the head with his cast. Damian Priest then quickly cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

WWE SmackDown star has buried the hatchet with CM Punk

Corey Graves has disclosed that his issues with CM Punk are a thing of the past and the two WWE stars are friends once again.

Speaking with legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the SmackDown announcer shared that he has patched things up with the former AEW Champion.

Graves revealed that their issues are water under the bridge and he got a chance to catch up with CM Punk ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

"I am proud to report that it's all water under the birdge. Actually, at the Royal Rumble, I finally had a chance in person [to talk]. I bumped into him briefly the night of Survivor Series backstage, but it was chaotic. He had just come back. Everything was at 11 at the moment. The day of the Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field, I actually got to pull him aside for a few minutes, and we cleared the air, [and] had a nice long chat," said Graves. [From 05:31 - 05:54]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

CM Punk also cost Drew McIntyre his opportunity to become the number one contender earlier this month on the red brand by interfering in the Fatal Four-Way match. Jey Uso picked up the victory and will be challenging Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Backlash next month.

