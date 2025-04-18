CM Punk spotted rehearsing for WrestleMania in leaked fan video

CM Punk was spotted rehearsing ahead of WWE WrestleMania in a video shared by a wrestling fan. The 46-year-old will battle Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match in the main event of Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 41 tomorrow night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Popular YouTuber Troydan will be attending The Show of Shows this year and took to social media to post a video of Punk today. The Second City Saint can be seen rehearsing his WrestleMania entrance at Allegiant Stadium, and you can check out the video in the post below.

Seth Rollins hit Reigns and Punk with a Stomp this past Monday night on WWE RAW. He went to hit Paul Heyman as well, but pulled back at the last second. The Visionary told Heyman that he now owed him a favor after choosing not to attack him on this past Monday's edition of the red brand.

Major WWE star reveals why he dislikes CM Punk

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio recently detailed why he despised CM Punk.

Mysterio will be competing for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania in a Fatal 4-Way match against Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 28-year-old shared why he did not like Punk. Dirty Dom referenced when Punk confronted Rey Mysterio while he was in the ring in 2010, and mocked the former AEW star for his age.

"Why does everyone bring up CM Punk?" Dominik asked. "I hate CM Punk. I hate Punk. Why? Because he's old. He disappeared for, what, 30 years and came back and he's now, what, 60, and he's still wrestling. He tortured me when I was a kid. I was 12 years old and he was probably like, what, 45 at the time, maybe 50, so, like, I don't know." [5:30 – 5:55]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Punk revealed that Paul Heyman will be in his corner at WrestleMania as a result of him agreeing to help Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline in the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2024. It will be fascinating to see which star wins the Triple Threat match tomorrow night at The Showcase of the Immortals.

