CM Punk cannot stop gushing over AJ Lee; Former WWE star caught in the middle

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 18, 2025 09:57 GMT
CM Punk is a former World Heavyweight Champion [Image credits: stars' Instagram handles]

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently took to social media to send a message to his wife and former Divas Champion AJ Lee. The Second City Saint's post was actually dedicated to former Stamford-based promotion star Indi Hartwell.

Indi Hartwell performed in World Wrestling Entertainment from 2019 to 2024. Since getting released from the company, the star has made a huge name for herself in different independent wrestling promotions, including House of Glory, TNA Wrestling, and Awesome Championship Wrestling. She is also the current HOG Women's Champion, the ACW Women's Champion, and the ROW Women's Champion.

CM Punk recently took to his Instagram Stories to upload a photo of Indi Hartwell with his wife, AJ Lee. Punk dedicated the post to Hartwell, wishing her a happy birthday as the former WWE star turned 29 on August 17, 2025. The Best in the World then turned his focus on his wife by highlighting how gorgeous the former Divas Champion was.

"Happy birthday @indihartwell, also look how gorgeous my wife is! @theajmendez," he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:

CM Punk is set to be in action at WWE Clash in Paris

At SummerSlam 2025, CM Punk dethroned Gunther as the World Heavyweight Champion, but his happiness did not last long as Seth Rollins showed up to cash in his Money in the Bank contract to become champion.

The Second City Saint now has a chance to exact revenge on Rollins as they will lock horns in a Fatal Four Way Match, which will include Jey Uso and LA Knight as well. The four stars are set to compete for the gold at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.

Many people want CM Punk to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship once again. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Best in the World on August 31, 2025.

