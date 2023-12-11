CM Punk and Triple H brutally mocked by ex-WWE star

CM Punk and Triple H have made it abundantly clear that they’ve set aside their differences to bring the former back to WWE. The decision has been well received by many in the WWE Universe, but a former superstar cannot help but mock Punk repeatedly.

CM Punk wasn’t the most well-liked character in WWE during his first stint. However, he got the job done whenever required and became a big name in the company.

His return to the Stamford-based promotion at Survivor Series: WarGames was unexpected, and fans have seen many current and former stars fire shots at him. One former star who recently took a jab at him and Triple H is none other than KENTA.

KENTA worked as Hideo Itami in WWE for five years between 2014 and 2019. He wasn’t too successful but was seen as a good in-ring worker. The Japanese star has some differences with The Best in the World and claims that he stole KENTA’s finisher, known as GTS.

Following Punk’s return to WWE, Triple H shared a photo of himself with The Best in the World backstage on social media. The Game was seen pointing at Punk in his signature style in the photo.

KENTA edited the image by putting his face on CM Punk’s body while swapping Triple H’s face with Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani’s face. The image was accompanied by the following caption:

"Good luck Shohei. Please DO NOT punching people in the face backstage."

CM Punk’s first promo on SmackDown since his return saw him mock Kevin Owens for punching people in the face backstage. KENTA used that angle to address the popular Japanese baseballer Shohei in his post.

The former WWE star seems to be on bad terms with Punk and has mocked him a few times in recent months. He’s also not a big fan of the Stamford-based wrestling promotion and left the company on bad terms.

Triple H and CM Punk had a good interaction backstage on WWE NXT Deadline

The Best in the World made a surprise appearance on NXT Deadline. He shared the ring with Shawn Michaels, and the two men had a nice little promo.

An exclusive report by Haus of Wrestling revealed that CM Punk’s appearance caught many off-guard. The returning superstar had a positive interaction with Triple H, according to the report.

"Backstage, we are told Punk was at the venue most of the day and was described as being “great around everyone.” Paul “Triple H” Levesque was in the building for the show, and Punk’s interactions with the WWE CCO were also “legit” very good. Those we have spoken to close to Punk continue to talk about how happy he is and that he is just looking to keep riding the wave he is on."

It’s good to see things work out between the two sides. The recent change in attitudes will likely be beneficial for the wrestling industry.

