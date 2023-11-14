CM Punk will return to WWE because of five reasons, according to former star

The former world champion CM Punk (real name Phillip Brooks) is once again making headlines, as he is currently rumored to make his WWE return at Survivor Series. Recently, former star Ryback gave five reasons why he thinks Punk will return to the Stamford-based company.

The Best in the World was a part of WWE from 2005 to 2014, and after a seven-year hiatus from pro wrestling, he made his AEW debut in 2021. However, in September 2023, he was terminated from his contract by Tony Khan's promotion after his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023.

Ahead of Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago, which happens to be Punk's hometown, the wrestling world started speculating about his return to the show. Not only that but there have been subtle references to the Best in the World on WWE TV.

On his YouTube channel, the former WWE star Ryback went on unhinged to reveal five reasons why he thinks CM Punk is returning to the Stamford-based promotion soon.

"Number one: He's desperate, and also WWE is desperate, so it's a match made in heaven. Number two: Fragile Phil just isn't good at making money at anything else, and on top of that, WWE loves overpaying, overhyped old wrestlers out of their prime. Number three, CM Punk is one of the pettiest human beings in the world, and WWE is one of the pettiest organizations in the world, and this perfect way for them to really stick it to AEW," he said. [From 0:05 to 0:38]

Ryback took a cheap shot at WWE and CM Punk upon his rumored return

During the same analysis, the former Intercontinental Champion stated that The Best in the World has one of the biggest impacts in WWE, and his returning pop would be something that the company would look forward to.

Ryback took shots at CM Punk and World Wrestling Entertainment by referring to them as "b***hes."

"Number four: Fragile Phil's the biggest and I mean by far the biggest mark in the industry and we all know those marks go back for that WWE pop every singles time. Number five: Fragile Phil is the biggest b***h in the world and we all know the people running WWE are the biggest b***hes in the world and b***hes love b***hes," he said. [From 0:39 to 01:05]

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell if the former world champion makes his way back into World Wrestling Entertainment at Survivor Series 2023.

Do you want to see CM Punk back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Ryback TV and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.