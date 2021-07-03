CM Punk wishes WWE Hall of Famer on his birthday

CM Punk is one of the most popular superstars of the pro wrestling industry in the modern era. He last wrestled for WWE in 2014 under the famous "The Best in the World" moniker. However, there's another superstar who is widely known as "The Best there is, The Best there was and The Best there ever will be" and he's none other than the WWE Hall of Famer, Bret "The Hitman" Hart.

On the occasion of Bret's 65th birthday, CM Punk seemingly settled any debate on who he considers best by tweeting out the following:

"Happy birthday to the best ever @BretHart," Punk tweeted.

This is not the first time that CM Punk has showered praise on the legend. Punk had replied to the WWE on the FOX Twitter account last year stating he considers Bret to be Mr. Summerslam, followed by himself.

Apart from CM Punk, WWE also tweeted their best wishes to the legend.

Bret is regarded as the best technical wrestler ever by fans and many fellow wrestlers. Nicknamed The Excellence of Execution, Bret competed in some of the most iconic matches in the WWE, with the likes of Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, Steve Austin, Owen Hart, The British Bulldog, and many others.

Will CM Punk ever return to the squared circle?

Even after staying away from the ring for seven years, CM Punk enjoys quite a loyal fanbase. Every time the Royal Rumble or any other major event draws near, there are a plethora of rumors everywhere on his return.

Throughout his time in the WWE, Punk has delivered high-quality matches along with his tremendous mic skills, which made him a fan favorite. He tried his hand at Mixed Martial Arts without much success. The closest to a return to the WWE is his stint on WWE Backstage, a show produced by Fox.

While he hasn't left WWE on good terms, his return would be beneficial to both parties, which is why there's a popular saying "Never say never". Both CM Punk and Bret Hart left WWE on a bitter note but Hart eventually returned, so we can definitely also hope for Punk's return to the WWE.

Which is your favorite Bret Hart match? Who is your favorite, Bret Hart or CM Punk? Do you think CM Punk will ever return to the squared circle? If he returns, should he return to WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

