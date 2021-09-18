"They thought it'd be funny"- Former RAW General Manager recalls Chris Jericho and Edge "shredding" his chest

Former RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman recalled Chris Jericho and Edge ripping him apart in his first Royal Rumble match.

On the AdFreeShows Patreon page, during a Q&A session, Jonathan Coachman reflected on his appearance in the 2005 Rumble match. He revealed the backstage details of how Superstars were informed about their spots in the match.

He recalled being hit so hard by Hardcore Holly that he almost had to miss the Royal Rumble. He added that he made it to the match but was taken apart by Chris Jericho and Edge as they hit him with multiple chops (34) and when he hit the shower, he felt like he had shreds of cheese on his chest.

"That same night was when Jericho and Edge -- Because when you're in the Royal Rumble, you just got to kill time in between the other big spots that are going on. So they thought it'd be funny if they would just shred my chest with chop after chop, chop, chop. So I took, we counted on video that I took 34 chops in the Royal Rumble because I was in for about 13 minutes. When I got back to the shower, I was thinking, ‘Man, I made it through. I'm still walking. I feel good.’ Then the water hit my chest, and I'm telling you, I screamed as loud as you could possibly scream. It was literally like shreds of cheese on my chest. It hurts so, so badly," said Coachman. (H/T - Fightful)

The Coach entered at #21 and lasted for under 14 minutes where he was beaten by the likes of Chris Jericho, Benoit, Edge, and Mysterio. His other Rumble match was in 2006 where he lasted only 30 seconds.

Chris Jericho and Edge put on incredible performances in the 2005 Royal Rumble match

Chris Jericho entered the Rumble at #11 and lasted 28 minutes before being eliminated by the eventual winner, Batista. Meanwhile, The Rated R Superstar put on a stellar performance, lasting over 40 minutes in the match and eliminating 5 superstars in the process. Having entered the match at #7, Edge eventually made it to the final three.

The 2005 Royal Rumble is infamously remembered for the botched ending that resulted in Vince McMahon storming into the ring and tearing both his quads.

