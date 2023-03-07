"Cody, go help him" - Wrestling veteran discusses his problem with Sami Zayn's WWE RAW segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed how the Sami Zayn vs. The Bloodline angle has been playing out.

Sami parted ways with the Roman Reigns-led faction at the Royal Rumble event this January. Since then, the Master Strategist has been looking for ways to demolish The Bloodline. He grabbed a convincing win over Jimmy Uso this week. However, Jey Uso returned and Superkicked Zayn. This led to a three-on-one beatdown on Sami, but Cody made the save.

On Legion of RAW this week, Russo mentioned that it was strange to see Cody rush in to make the save for Sami when he was being mauled by The Bloodline. Russo then suggested that WWE could be playing out the angle for a few more weeks before they finally unite Zayn and Owens in their quest against The Usos.

"Here's what it's gonna be. Sami Zayn is gonna make a few more saves, they still got three weeks, and Owens is still gonna walk away. Finally, they're going to be getting big-time heat on Sami Zayn. But hold on for a second because tonight, they were getting big-time heat on Sami and who made the save? Cody Rhodes. So if I'm Kevin Owens and three guys are killing Sami Zayn, I'm gonna be sitting in the back saying. 'Cody, go help him.' Like, that's what I'm talking about." [From 31:22 - 31:57]

Kevin Owens wants nothing to do with Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens vs Solo Sikoa was the first match of RAW this week. In a bid to take care of the KO problem, Jimmy Uso attacked Owens, leading to a disqualification.

The two-on-one assault took a toll on The Prizefighter, however, Sami emerged to save Owens. Furthermore, during a backstage segment, Zayn sought KO's help to take down The Bloodline, to which the latter declined.

