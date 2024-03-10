Cody Rhodes backs 38-year-old star to win Gauntlet Match on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes has made his pick for the major Gauntlet match tomorrow night on WWE RAW. The winner of the Gauntlet match will earn a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Cody Rhodes took to X (formerly Twitter) today to reveal that he will be rooting for Chad Gable tomorrow night on WWE RAW. Rhodes won this year's Men's Royal Rumble match and will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40.

This is what he wrote today:

"Chad - Go and win the whole dang thing! #WWERaw," he wrote.

Chad Gable battled Gunther for the title in the main event of the September 4, 2023 edition of RAW. The Alpha Academy member gave it everything he had but came up short and his daughter, who was present in the crowd that night, broke into tears. Gable has vowed to dethrone Gunther and is determined to win tomorrow night's Gauntlet match and bring a smile to his daughter's face.

Gunther won the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet in June 2022 and has been a dominant force ever since. Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, and JD McDonagh will be competing in a Gauntlet match tomorrow night, with the winner getting a shot at the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania next month in Philadelphia.

Gunther gives honest take on Chad Gable's daughter crying on WWE RAW

Gunther has no remorse for causing Chad Gable's daughter to cry during their epic Intercontinental Championship match last year on the red brand.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 36-year-old shared his thoughts on Gable's daughter breaking down after watching her father lose the title match against him. The Imperium leader noted that he felt good about the match because he won and enjoyed seeing a little heartbreak as well.

"I felt great. I won, right? So, I'm good. I enjoy a little bit of a heartbreak at the end. I was happy to see that." [3:05 – 3:12]

You can check out the Intercontinental Champion's comments in the video below:

Chad Gable has been a tag team champion several times during his tenure with the promotion but has never won a singles title. Only time will tell if the veteran can win the Gauntlet match tomorrow night to earn himself a title shot at The Showcase of the Immortals next month.

