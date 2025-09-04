Cody Rhodes breaks character; calls popular WWE heel "a large part of the future"

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently broke his on-screen character to praise a popular heel in the Stamford-based promotion. He praised none other than the current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins is currently one of the biggest heels in the sports entertainment giant. Similar to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, The Visionary is at the top of the card in the company with the World Heavyweight Championship to his name.

During a recent edition of his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast with guest Bruce Prichard, The American Nightmare revealed that he agreed to return to WWE to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 because he believed the latter was amazing and they had a lot of history in the pro wrestling world.

Rhodes also praised The Visionary, saying that he believed he was "a large part of the future" of the Stamford-based promotion.

"Seth Rollins is amazing and part of the furniture at WWE, probably a large part of the future of WWE, and has done everything. But on a personal level, I had had Seth Rollins' first dark match in Dayton, Ohio, at the Nutter Center. I had done live events with him, and then I had seen him fly past me. Fly past me. Rockets to the moon and well deserved and could handle it," he said.

Check out his podcast below:

Dutch Mantell believes WWE shouldn't turn Cody Rhodes heel anytime soon

During a recent edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran said that he believes the Stamford-based promotion was planning to turn Cody Rhodes heel.

Mantell added that the Triple H-led creative team needed to be careful with Rhodes' sudden character change, as it could backfire on his merchandise sales among kids.

"I think they've got plans for Cody [Rhodes] to turn bad guy, which might make sense. But again, I think they're going to have to think about all the merchandise that he sells to kids, and that's his market... I would be very careful with doing anything with Cody Rhodes at this point. I mean, don't have a knee-jerk reaction just off that because that could be a bad move and maybe the wrong move," Mantell said.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The American Nightmare's future.

