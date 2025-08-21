Cody Rhodes breaks character; shares personal Seth Rollins story

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently broke his character to share a personal story of meeting Seth Rollins outside the Stamford-based promotion. The Visionary's wife, Becky Lynch, was also there.

Ad

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins were involved in a heated feud for most of 2022. The two faced each other at WrestleMania 38, where Rhodes made his surprise return to World Wrestling Entertainment. They went on to wrestle each other in almost every other premium live event that year, including Hell in a Cell, where The American Nightmare competed with a torn right pectoral muscle.

During a recent edition of his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast with guest Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes shared a personal story involving his former rival, Seth Rollins.

Ad

Trending

The American Nightmare revealed that he once cooked a steak for The Visionary, who was filming in Atlanta and wanted to come by his home for dinner alongside Lynch. Rhodes added that he made sure the steak was well-cooked as soon as Rollins walked in.

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

"I cooked for your husband one time. Yeah, I don't remember the circumstances of this, but he was in Atlanta, he was filming, and he wanted to come by. [Becky- Oh, yes. I came by, too.] I made him like a steak. But we had already eaten, so I just made this giant, I feel like, bone-in rib eye. And just was doing everything to time it so that it wasn't this cold hunk of meat when he walked in. So, I was doing everything I could because I pride myself on my big green egg and my steaks, and I don't know if I hit the mark. [Becky- No, it was really good.]," he said. [From 31:49 - 32:20]

Ad

Check out the podcast below:

Ad

Drew McIntyre wants to dethrone Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion

During his recent appearance on Wrestling Republic, Drew McIntyre said that he wanted to become a WWE Champion once again, as his previous reign happened during the pandemic era.

The Scottish Warrior added that he wanted to dethrone Cody Rhodes to become the new champion.

"I just keep going for that title, and then I keep getting taken right off here and off here and off here. All I want is my precious to get that title run in front of live fans back on SmackDown, where it’s a WWE Championship, the title I held during the pandemic the entire time, the title I won. The guy that’s got it, the one I want to beat for it, Cody Rhodes," McIntyre said.

Ad

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Cody Rhodes' feud with Drew McIntyre.

Please credit the What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More

WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!