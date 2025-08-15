"Desperate for attention" - Cody Rhodes' current rival strikes first blood with recent comments

Cody Rhodes' rivalry with John Cena ended at WWE SummerSlam. With The Cenation Leader in his rearview, The American Nightmare is seemingly headed to feud with another former World Champion, who recently made an intriguing remark about Rhodes.

Ad

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently made an appearance on Wrestling Republic. The Scottish Warrior spoke about several topics, including the recently released WWE Unreal docuseries, the Stamford-based promotion's roster, his alliance with Logan Paul, his arch-rival CM Punk losing the World Heavyweight Championship mere minutes after winning it, and much more.

The 40-year-old also pointed out that his focus has been on getting the gold, but he keeps getting sidetracked. McIntyre said that he wants to have a title run in front of live audiences. He then put the current Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, on notice.

Ad

Trending

"I just keep going for that title, and then I keep getting taken right off here and off here and off here. All I want is my precious to get that title run in front of live fans back on SmackDown, where it’s a WWE Championship, the title I held during the pandemic the entire time, the title I won. The guy that’s got it, the one I want to beat for it, Cody Rhodes," McIntyre said. [From 5:45 to 6:03]

Ad

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

McIntyre pointed out that he won the tag team titles with The American Nightmare back in the day, and they had a lot of similarities. However, he opined that Rhodes was still desperate for attention and to be liked by the fans, while he had moved on from that mindset. The Scotsman added that he would defeat the Undisputed WWE Champion and teach him the reality of the wrestling world the hard way.

Ad

"Twenty-year, you know, relationship with him and I. Former tag team champions as kids. Former chosen ones, I guess, for the future. Not chosen ones, had to choose ourselves, but different destinations we’re at right now. Where I open my eyes to the truth of it, so many things, and he’s so desperate to be liked, so desperate for attention. I want to be the one to take the title off him and teach him the hard way the reality of the wrestling world, the reality of the world, because he’s still in the mindset I was in 2020," McIntyre added. [From 6:04 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the video below for Drew McIntyre's comments:

Ad

Drew McIntyre took out Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre got his hands on Cody Rhodes and his Undisputed WWE Championship last week on Friday Night SmackDown.

The Scottish Warrior teamed up with Logan Paul to wrestle John Cena and Cody Rhodes on the show. The contest ended in a DQ after the social media star hit the 17-time former World Champion with a low blow. After the finish, The Maverick and The Cenation Leader continued to fight on their way back.

Ad

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Drew McIntyre stands tall over Cody Rhodes to end the show. He’s going after the Undisputed Championship. #SmackDown

Ad

However, the action did not stop by the ringside area, where McIntyre took out Rhodes with the latter's championship belt, followed by a vicious Claymore. While Cena and Logan are all set to lock horns at Clash in Paris, it remains to be seen if and when McIntyre and Rhodes compete against each other.

In case you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Republic and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More