"Desperate for attention" - Cody Rhodes' current rival strikes first blood with recent comments

Cody Rhodes' rivalry with John Cena ended at WWE SummerSlam. With The Cenation Leader in his rearview, The American Nightmare is seemingly headed to feud with another former World Champion, who recently made an intriguing remark about Rhodes.
Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently made an appearance on Wrestling Republic. The Scottish Warrior spoke about several topics, including the recently released WWE Unreal docuseries, the Stamford-based promotion's roster, his alliance with Logan Paul, his arch-rival CM Punk losing the World Heavyweight Championship mere minutes after winning it, and much more.
The 40-year-old also pointed out that his focus has been on getting the gold, but he keeps getting sidetracked. McIntyre said that he wants to have a title run in front of live audiences. He then put the current Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, on notice.
"I just keep going for that title, and then I keep getting taken right off here and off here and off here. All I want is my precious to get that title run in front of live fans back on SmackDown, where it’s a WWE Championship, the title I held during the pandemic the entire time, the title I won. The guy that’s got it, the one I want to beat for it, Cody Rhodes," McIntyre said. [From 5:45 to 6:03]
McIntyre pointed out that he won the tag team titles with The American Nightmare back in the day, and they had a lot of similarities. However, he opined that Rhodes was still desperate for attention and to be liked by the fans, while he had moved on from that mindset. The Scotsman added that he would defeat the Undisputed WWE Champion and teach him the reality of the wrestling world the hard way.
"Twenty-year, you know, relationship with him and I. Former tag team champions as kids. Former chosen ones, I guess, for the future. Not chosen ones, had to choose ourselves, but different destinations we’re at right now. Where I open my eyes to the truth of it, so many things, and he’s so desperate to be liked, so desperate for attention. I want to be the one to take the title off him and teach him the hard way the reality of the wrestling world, the reality of the world, because he’s still in the mindset I was in 2020," McIntyre added. [From 6:04 onwards]
Drew McIntyre took out Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre got his hands on Cody Rhodes and his Undisputed WWE Championship last week on Friday Night SmackDown.
The Scottish Warrior teamed up with Logan Paul to wrestle John Cena and Cody Rhodes on the show. The contest ended in a DQ after the social media star hit the 17-time former World Champion with a low blow. After the finish, The Maverick and The Cenation Leader continued to fight on their way back.
However, the action did not stop by the ringside area, where McIntyre took out Rhodes with the latter's championship belt, followed by a vicious Claymore. While Cena and Logan are all set to lock horns at Clash in Paris, it remains to be seen if and when McIntyre and Rhodes compete against each other.
