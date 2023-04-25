Cody Rhodes opened the latest episode of Monday Night RAW and addressed the WWE Universe. Following the show, The American Nightmare took to Twitter to thank the fans in attendance.

Rhodes took to the ring early on the show to talk about Brock Lesnar beating him on RAW after WrestleMania before he showed the scars of his torn pectoral. He promised to take down The Beast Incarnate at Backlash before Finn Balor walked out to the ring.

Balor invited Rhodes to join The Judgment Day, as he felt that The American Nightmare couldn’t handle Lesnar on his own. Not only did the latter reject his offer, but also challenged him to a match later on RAW.

Cody Rhodes worked Finn Balor throughout the match and ended him with a Pedigree followed by Cross Rhodes. Following his big win, Rhodes took to Twitter to address the WWE Universe once again.

He wrote that only two cities treat him like he was born there. Philadelphia was one of them, while the other was Chicago.

"2 cities that treat me like I was born there. Philly - for some reason one night lightning just struck at the top of the mitb ladder and I never forgot it and you didn’t let me forget it. Chicago - y’all…loud and getting louder. Loved it. Great to be cleared. Great night," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Last night’s WWE RAW was held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Cody Rhodes got a fantastic response from fans throughout the night during his entrances, promo, and match.

The Chicago crowd on WWE RAW gave Cody Rhodes a big welcome

Fans love to sing along to Cody Rhodes' entrance theme just like they do to Seth Rollins. However, it’s the 'WOAH' chant during Rhodes' entrance that shows how much the crowd wants him there.

On the April 24 episode of RAW, fans gave The American Nightmare a hero’s welcome, followed by one of the loudest 'WOAH' chants when he came out for his promo earlier in the night.

They followed it up with an equally deafening chant later on the show as he entered the fight with Finn Balor.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips



It's amazing the crowd reactions Cody Rhodes keeps getting. Chicago did not dissapoint with the "WOOOOAHHHH!!!".It's amazing the crowd reactions Cody Rhodes keeps getting. #WWERaw Chicago did not dissapoint with the "WOOOOAHHHH!!!".It's amazing the crowd reactions Cody Rhodes keeps getting. #WWERaw https://t.co/w071XFmLoK

It’s great to see that Cody Rhodes’ popularity has not fallen since his loss to Roman Reigns. He is still among the biggest babyfaces in the wrestling industry and a frontrunner to win the newly unveiled WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Do you think the former AEW star should become the first man to hold the WWE World Heavyweight Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

