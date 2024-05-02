Cody Rhodes breaks silence after major title defense; faced former WWE champion

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently took to social media to break his silence after his major title defense at a house show in Bologna, Italy.

After talking about finishing his story for almost two years, Rhodes finally dethroned Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania XL Night Two. Since then, The American Nightmare has defended his gold at different house shows. His latest title defense came against former WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in Bologna, Italy.

Following the show, Cody Rhodes took to X (formerly Twitter) to break his silence. The American Nightmare wrote that he was amazed to see the crowd reaction in Italy and announced that his next match would be in Vienna, Austria.

"Amazed by Italy. Next stop…Vienna, Austria," he wrote.

Rhodes' first title defense was against Dominik Mysterio during a dark match following the April 12, 2024, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes said he is looking forward to The Rock's impending WWE return

On the RAW after WrestleMania XL, The Rock confronted Cody Rhodes and said that their story was not finished. The Brahma Bull also mentioned that he would return soon to go after The American Nightmare.

During his interview on X (formerly Twitter) alongside Triple H, Rhodes said he did not get any closure on his story with The Final Boss and mentioned that he was looking forward to the latter's impending return to the Stamford-based promotion.

"I'd be remiss you know, I don't want to just leave it out there but I didn't get any closure on the situation with The Rock particularly with him giving me something back that was something he should've kept and I feel that closure in wrestling that's one of the beautiful things about sports entertainment wrestling, WWE. If you think that closure's going to happen stay tuned, it might. But it might happen in a very different way so I look forward to his return," he said.

It will be interesting to see what The Great One has planned for his return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

